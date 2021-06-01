Former Llanion CP school pupils have called the demolition of their old primary school 'a disappointment.'

Over the past few weeks work has been ongoing on a site next to Pembroke Dock Harlequins rugby club, turning what was once a primary school - and later a training centre - into a KFC drive-thru takeaway.

Huw Richards, a former pupil, said:

"I have no problem with them putting a KFC there; it might have been nicer to have a community hub or something, but the least they could have done is to use the building."

The Victorian building was used as a primary school for 84 years, after being constructed in 1891.

It was later used as a community training centre, but in recent years was left derelict, and has now been demolished. A pile of rubble sits close to where the school was once situated.

Another former student, Elizabeth Greenslade who went to the school in the 60s said:

"I'm not against progress, I just wish they could have retained some of the school building and put something more attractive there. Pembroke Dock is busy enough in that area as it is, I don't know how it will work with the KFC there."

Pembroke Dock Town Council objected to the new site after it didn't receive a management plan for the traffic.

Three letters were sent to the planners, which raised concerns, including claims of inaccuracies in the supporting statement about the location of the proposed development, no access statement or traffic management proposal, traffic impact, a lack of details about the occupant, fears of low wage levels at the development, litter, and the demolition of the existing building.

This will be the first KFC site to be built in Pembrokeshire, meaning that fried chicken lovers will no longer have to make the long drive to Carmarthen to treat themselves.