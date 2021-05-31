Llanreath car park was used as the drop off point for old bits of wood and rubble recently, creating an eyesore for the area.
Town clerk, Sarah Scourfield said this is an issue that needs to be highlighted.
Contractor and Pembroke Dock resident Phil Lynch has now cleared the mess up.
Phil has also been recognised for his work repairing town benches and clearing up rubbish in other parts of the town.
Anyone who spots any fly tipping in their area can report it to fly.tipping@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call the dedicated phone line: 01437 775253.