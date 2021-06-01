After years of serving Sunday lunches and drinks to the locals, the Station Inn pub in Pembroke Dock has officially closed its doors.
They had to close during the first lockdown and have been living in limbo ever since, but now the pub said they will definitely not be reopening.
A spokesperson for the pub said: "Its with a heavy heart that we inform everyone that after a long uncertain year, we personally will not be re opening The Station Inn.
"We have really enjoyed the adventure, We would like to thank everyone for their support during our time at The Station. Our aim now is to help secure the right person for The Station Inn so that that you can all enjoy a pint and live music in the near future."
They have had many well wishers support them on their Facebook page, but have not revealed what will become of the pub in the future.