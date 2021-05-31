A volunteer scheme that lets you take a look inside the Pembrokeshire justice system, has gained so much interest that the police can no longer take on anymore volunteers.

The successful scheme aims to protect vulnerable people and ensure professionalism in Dyfed-Powys Police.

It does this by taking a willing volunteer, and training them to become Independent Custody Visitors (ICV).

ICVs make unannounced visits to police custody to provide an independent check on the rights, entitlements and wellbeing of detainees in custody.

Independent custody visitor John Jones said: “I believe that the custody staff within the Force accept the need for the scrutiny we provide through this volunteering role, and they are always willing to discuss matters with us - this makes me feel part of something which is making a difference.”

Although people can no longer volunteer for this scheme in Pembrokeshire, the team is still looking for volunteers to visit Ammanford, Aberystwyth and Newtown custody suites.

To become an ICV the police said: "you must be over the age of 18, live, work or study within the Dyfed-Powys area, have been resident in the UK for at least 3 years, be independent of the Police and Criminal Justice System, and be able to make unbiased observations and informed judgements in which the public can have confidence."

For further information, please phone 01267 226440 and leave a message for the assurance support officer, Caryl Bond or email opcc@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.

You can learn more about the scheme and also download the Handbooks and application forms from the commissioner’s website: http://www.dyfedpowys-pcc.org.uk/en/the-office/volunteer-schemes/independent-custody-visitors/