IT didn’t go as smoothly as Johnston would have liked as they defeated second bottom of the table Creselly Seconds by just 23 runs.

Creselly won the toss and put Johnston into bat, the division 3 leaders bowled out for 157.

When Cresselly came to the crease they made 134ao, falling just 23 runs short of a team that are 37 points ahead of them in the table.

Johnston’s Lee Summons was man of the match scoring 66 and taking 2-10. Chris Fitzpatick also produced a fine all-round performance making 22 and taking 2-31.

For Cresselly, Mike Venables made 45 and Morgan Lewis 4-34.

St Ishmaels Seconds made the biggest score of the round, an incredible 257-1, Karl Rhead making 163no. Andrew Williams was also not too shabby making 57no.

It was a tall order for Llangwm Seconds to chase the total down but they gave it a good go making 160-7, David Lewis making 59no, and Daniel Morgan 23no on a day for the bat.

Robbie Thomas proved there was life in the ball taking 3-26 for St Ishmaels.

Llanrhian also hit a big score making 207-6 which was plenty to defeat Neyland Seconds (129ao) by 78 runs.

Jack Jones played an outstanding match making 83 and taking 3-25, while Jon Strawbridge also proved his worth with the ball, taking 5-17.

Neyland’s Lyn Rees was six short of a half century (44), with Jack John, Gary Lloyd, and Rodney Murphy all taking a couple wickets each.

Narberth Seconds beat Haverfordwest Thirds by 9 wickets, Rob Nicholas (20no), and Mick Haltam (16no), enough to chase down the Town’s 105ao.

Narberth’s Mike Johns had to retire on the game high of 35.

Mike Reekie (4-32), and Richard Howell (3-10), showed that Narberth’s bowling attack has real teeth to it.

Laugharne’s top order made a bit of a meal chasing down Stackpole’s 67ao.

Laugharne lost 5 wickets in making 68.

The wicket clearly favoured the ball with Paul Oeppen taking 3-6 for Stackpole, and Carl Smith (2-9), James Ingledon (3-20), Simon Davies (2-17), taking good figures for Laugharne.

Johnston top in division 3. Picture: Pembroke County Cricket

In division 4, Burton Seconds versus Saundersfoot Seconds was a short encounter with Burton bowled out for 35 and the Seasiders needing just 36-1 to take the points.

It was a bad day for Burton who sit third in the table and must have thought they would pick up points against second from bottom Saundersfoot.

Kevin Sykes clearly had other ideas taking 6-15.

Carew Thirds beat Hook Seconds with both sides putting on a good show.

The Rooks were put into bat and made 177-5 with Steve Cole 69, and Ashley Lewis 54no.

R Phelps was the danger man with the ball in the first innings taking 3-28.

When Hook came into bat they fell just 31 short of Carew’s total, making 146ao.

After his heroics with the bat Lewis did the same with the ball taking 3-18.

D Bowen made a big score for Hook hitting 71.

Top of the table Llanrhian Seconds took a good win off Lawrenny making 162-9 and bowling their opponents out for 111.

Rhodri Owen proved red hot with the ball taking 5-29 while Gary Reynolds put in a good all-round contribution (36no and 2-16).

There were also good all-round performances from Lawrenny’s Jonathan Beff (41 and 3-36), and Andrew Cole (33 and 2-18).

Kilgetty Seconds picked up maximum points after there was no game agaisnt Crymych.

Lechryd Second’s versus Whitland Second’s was abandoned.

Llanrhian Seconds racing ahead. Picture: Pembroke County Cricket

In division 5, star performances came from Pembroke Dock Seconds’ Luke Murray (97), and Rhys Daley (61no) with the bat, helping The Dock make the highest score of the round (205-2).

Kudos too to Whitland Third’s Keith Hogburn (45no).

There were great shows with the ball all round with Hundleton’s Yori Humphries (3-14) and Robson Walkey (3-4) helping bowl Pembroke Seconds out for 66.

Haverfordwest Fours’ Colin Slater (22 and 3-24) and Pembroke Seconds Charlie Perkins (20 and 3-17) also put in good all-round shows.