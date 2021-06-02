St Davids lifeboat crew was called out to rescue a motor cruiser in critical danger in the Whitesands Bay area recently.
Passengers onboard the motor cruiser alerted the lifeboat crew that they were taking on excess water, and suddenly sinking.
Fortunately the boat was sailed ashore to Pencarnan Bay, just in time as the vessel had by then begun to lose power.
When the lifeboat crew arrived members helped the two passengers from the boat, and successfully secured the vessel to the shore.
Later the vessel was refloated and made safe.
The St David's lifeboat was rehoused a little before noon, just in time for the crew to enjoy lunch after a morning's work.