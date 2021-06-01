A surfer went missing at Freshwater West on Sunday evening, prompting a joint emergency services operation as darkness fell.
The team at Angle Lifeboat was paged at around 10pm, after being requested to assist St Govan's Coastguard and HM Coastguard Tenby already searching for the missing surfer.
Thankfully the surfer was rescued from the water soon after by St Govan's Coastguard, but Angle Lifeboat crew was asked to remain and provide pain relief for the casualty.
After discussion with other coastguards the crew went back and rehoused the lifeboat in Angle and because of the tides' situation, and then opted to drive over to the casualty, where they administered necessary pain relief.
The casualty was then taken to hospital by a friend.
Angle lifeboat crew members didn't get back to their station until around midnight that evening, and then restocked all the necessary items for further rescues.