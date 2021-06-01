STEVE the gibbon, who captured the hearts of visitors to Pembrokeshire's Manor House Wildlife Park, has died at the age of 24.

Described by one fan as 'Lord of the Manor', Steve earned fame when park owner Anna Ryder Richardson transformed his living quarters from a steel cage to the wide open space of an enclosure with its own island.

A new mate, Lisa, was flown in from Ireland and their happiness was complete when they had a son, named Bryn.

Manor House Wildlife Park announced Steve's death on a Facebook post on Monday May 31.

They said: "Yesterday morning we woke to the devastating news that our beloved gibbon, Steve had passed away.

"Steve died of natural causes in the early hours of Sunday morning, surrounded by his family. "Steve was a massive part of the park, capturing the hearts of all those who met him.

"Over the last 13 years we’ve seen Steve transform; when we first met him he was housed in a small, steel cage, he was shy, reclusive and alone.

"However, this all changed when we took over and moved him to his brand-new exhibit, allowing his true personality to shine through.

"We introduced him to his soul mate, Lisa and in 2010 he welcomed his son, Bryn.

"Steve showed himself to be a loving partner and a doting dad, and he will be sorely missed by his family.

"We’ll always remember Steve’s sing a-longs with Lisa, his kind and gentle nature and the way he used to watch us with such intrigue as we carried out our daily tasks in his exhibit (instead of swinging in the trees with Lisa and Bryn).

"Steve was much loved by all of the staff, volunteers and visitors, and he will always have a special place in our hearts."

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Steve.

Said one well-wisher, Catrin John: "You made a huge difference to Steve and gave him a family and a wonderful life. RIP Steve, swing high in the sky."