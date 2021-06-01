THE Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms from 5am to 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, June 2.
After the unseasonably cold weather - along with one of the wettest Mays on record - the start of June seemed to have beckoned us round a corner and into the glare of the glorious British Summer.
However, as always with summers on our precious island, there are meteorological spanners in the works.
The Met Office has warned that tomorrow morning the people of Pembrokeshire could be woken to the clap of lightening and the rumble of thunder.
The Met has warned of the possibility of short term power loss. Driving conditions could be affected by spray and maybe hail.
Delays to train services and flooding could also be possible.
Nationa treasure and meteorological legend Derek Brockway says that thunderstorms could spread from the south on Wednesday.
More details can be found at https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/
