TEN new coronavirus cases over a 48-hour period have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Tuesday June 1).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were four new cases in Pembrokeshire and three each in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
As there were no figures reported yesterday, May 31, because of the bank holiday, the figures issed today relate to 48 hours instead of the usual 24, and cover the period from 9am on Friday May 28 to 9am on Sunday May 30.
Across Wales, 94 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,796 with 5,569 deaths.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
There were also no new deaths recorded in Wales.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,127 – 10,832 in Carmarthenshire, 3,502 in Pembrokeshire and 1,793 in Ceredigion.
In Hywel Dda 386,457 vaccinations have been administered up until May 26, with 21,293 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 118,894 first doses have been administered, and 62,581 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 82,261 first dose appointments and 42,661 second dose and in Ceredigion 45,887 first doses have been given as well as 24,036 second doses.