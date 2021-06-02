The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales is taking part in the 30 days wild campaign, to get people to connect with nature.

The free campaign challenges people to do one wild thing a day throughout the 30 days of June - called random acts of wildness.

The Wildlife Trusts said: "Spending time in nature makes us feel calm, uplifted and less stressed.

"Stopping to notice nature helps us feel more connected to the natural world, which boosts well-being

"Nature makes us more active!"

June 1 saw a wild breakfast as the task for people, challenging people to eat their breakfast outside with nature and spotting wildlife which passed by.

Throughout June, the Wildlife Trust will be sharing live broadcasts and a new mini-series from the team across south and west Wales.

Madison Bowden-Parry, digital communications officer at The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, said: "30 days wild is an epic and interactive month dedicated to exploring doorstep nature and connecting with the natural world, by undertaking 30 random acts of wildness throughout the whole month of June.

"It’s a fantastic way to get outside, wherever you are and explore your local environment, do something wildly different and get stuck in to nature based activities.

"When you sign up to 30 days wild you receive a free pack of goodies with materials from our teams to help you plan your wild month activities - some of which will work towards our invaluable conservation goals!

"Ultimately, 30 days wild is an opportunity for all of us to share our passions for the natural world, learn about it, challenge ourselves to be more wild and have fun whilst doing so!"

For everybody who signs up to the 30 days wild challenge, a pack of wild goodies are sent to inspire the random acts of wildness.

To find out more information and to sign up to 30 days wild, visit the Wildlife Trusts' website: https://www.welshwildlife.org/30dayswild/30dayswild-is-here/.