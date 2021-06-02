A new consultation has been launched that will allow the public to shape how Welsh is taught in Pembrokeshire’s schools over the next decade.

The consultation is part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s work on a new ten-year Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP).

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said the plan will effectively become the cornerstone of the council’s contribution towards the Welsh government’s goal of having one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“We are very proud of our achievements in Pembrokeshire to date, but recognise there is much more to do,” he said.

“Our next Welsh in Education Strategic Plan presents us with an opportunity to take the next steps and we would encourage everyone with an interest in the language to participate in the consultation.”

Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment, public protection and the Welsh language, echoed Cllr Woodham’s views and said the council had a clear vision for developing and expanding Welsh medium education.

“As an authority, we aim to ensure that all pupils are able to access Welsh medium education of the highest standard,” he said.

He added: “The Welsh Government has set a challenging target to increase the number of pupils taught through medium of Welsh; however we are confident that our plans will enable us to achieve this figure.”

• To take part in the consultation, please click on haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk

The consultation will be live until July 31.