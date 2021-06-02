Angle lifeboat crew members ended their Mayday Mile campaign in style this week, sporting their all weather lifeboat kit in a somewhat sweaty walk from Angle lifeboat station to Angle's Wavecrest cafe.

Angle reached temperature highs in the early to mid 20s, which was a challenge for the crew in clothing kits which consists of welly boots, a helmet, plus waterproof overalls and more.

A spokesperson for the crew said: "We would like to say a huge thank-you to everyone that supported us.

"It was hot and sweaty in the kit but all the smiling faces and generous donations made it more than worth it. It's their support and donations that enable us to continue to save lives at sea.

"And we would also like to extend our thanks to Wavecrest for making sure we had a table to get a coffee and some food after we finished the walk."

The Mayday Mile campaign ran throughout the month of May and was used to help raise funds for the RNLI, as they expect a busy summer ahead.

To take part in the national campaign people were asked to set up a sponsored walk and do it however they would like, either running, walking or using wellies or a unicycle in special circumstances.

Lifeboat stations all over Pembrokeshire, and the United Kingdom raised money on the Mayday Mile campaign website.

The crew at Angle Lifeboat station was hoping to raise £55 over the month of May on the website and more than doubled their total reaching £175.

Ontop of this supporters made physical donations on Monday, adding £211.14 to their online total.

Other people in their local area set up sponsored walks towards the national campaign, including crew member Lynn who walked 171 miles and raised £255.

To donate to their cause visit their page here. https://themaydaymile.rnli.org/fundraising/angle-lifeboat-station-s-fundraising-page