A PERSON had to be airlifted out of Wooltack Point, near Marloes, on Monday, May 31, after getting into difficulty on an isolated part of the headland.
HM Coastguard Dale, along with National Coastwatch Institution's Wooltack Point Watch Station, Little & Broad Haven Lifeboat, and Search and Rescue UK helicopter 187, based at St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan, were all called to assist the person who got into trouble in what was described as difficult terrain near cliff-tops at an isolated part of the headland.
HM Coastguard Dale released a statement saying: "At 4.40pm on May 31we were requested by Milford Haven Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre to assist a casualty on Wooltack Point, near Marloes.
"The team deployed to the area and met with members of National Coastwatch Institution, based at Wooltack Point Watch Station, who had located the casualty on an isolated part of the headland.
"After an initial assessment we administered first aid. With Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat providing cover and telecoms relay, we requested their oxygen cylinder.
"An RNLI crew person landed at Martin's Haven and joined us in casualty care.
"Due to the condition of the casualty and the difficult terrain, we asked for assistance of a helicopter.
"Rescue 187 was sent from St Athan, and after assessment by a helicopter paramedic the casualty was lifted from cliff-top in a helicopter stretcher.
"Other members of the team had set up a Helicopter Landing Site behind the National Trust carpark at Martin's Haven where the casualty was once again assessed, and was able to travel on with their family."