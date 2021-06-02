Property is at such a premium in Pembrokeshire that some luxury properties, with a price tag of £500k or more, are being sold without even being viewed in person by buyers.
James Skudder, company director of Country Living Group estate agents in Pembrokeshire, said that Wales is now the strongest property market in the UK, and more people are moving here since they can now work from home.
His business has sold some properties without a physical viewing, with the buyers only trusting what they have seen via the companies video content.
Other property websites have said that the housing market is on course to be the busiest since 2007.
Around 1.52m UK house sales are expected across 2021, up by 45 per cent compared with last year, Zoopla said.
In the last 12 months Zoopla recorded a 13 per cent increase approximately £23,441 on properties in Pembrokeshire.