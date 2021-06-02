A MAN from a village in the Brecon Beacons, came all the way to Pembrokeshire where he was stopped by police and refused to give a breath sample, and was also caught in possession of 10 grammes of cannabis.
Morgan Rees, 27, of Pencelli, Powys - over a two hour drive from Haverfordwest - was stopped by police in Pembrokeshire’s county town on April 23 where he was suspected of driving a vehicle under the influence.
He was asked to take a breath test and refused.
On the same day, Rees was caught at Penblewin with 10 grammes of cannabis.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 25, Rees pleaded guilty to refusing the breath test and being in possession of cannabis.
He was banned from driving for three years.
He was also made to pay court charges of £180 and fined £80 for possession of cannabis – which was destroyed. Fines are to be paid in £24 monthly instalments.
Rees was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work as well as having a community order made against him.