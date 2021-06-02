It's been two years since train fanatics James Arthur and Matthew Lawrences last spontaneous adventure around Pembrokeshire; since then they have created a whole website dedicated to their random travels.

In May 2019 James and Matthew who met in school in Swansea decided to visit as many stations in Pembrokeshire as possible - Pembroke Dock, Saundersfoot, Tenby and Goodwick to name a few.

Pictures of their adventure in the county, plus diary-style entries can be found on their Nutty Trains website, which they initially created to document their memories of the travels.

However now the two men have expanded their website, which now holds a host of different pages and has its own Twitter account.

Nutty Trains is kind of maybe back! Woohoo? Here are some memories of our past exploits: During ϡVI on 05/09/2019, James and Matthew visited Pembroke Dock.

Ah, memories: pic.twitter.com/Lm9j3GyUEI — Nutty ¬Trains (@NuttyTrains) May 21, 2021

James and Matthew even sell their own merchandise on the website, which includes rucksacks sporting the Nutty Trains logo, curtains with pictures of their travels on and a load more.

James founder of the website said: "We find railways fascinating; the lines, the stations, the destinations, the way that the whole network links together, and the joys of travelling by train - not just the locomotives. Most of all, we love the inevitable mistakes that we witness on our adventures. And there are lots of them!"

Since their travels in Pembrokeshire they have visited railway stations all across England and Wales and are now hoping to expand their adventures further as travel restrictions ease in the UK.

To find out more about this dynamic duo's adventures in west Wales visit this site.