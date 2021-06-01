WALLY the wandering walrus has been pictured making himself at home in France - the latest country to feature on his travel list.

A photograph and video on the country's social media show the marine mammal wedged into a small boat, the day after he was first spotted in foreign waters.

The picture was taken by La Rochelle Nautical Brigade and posted by Gendarmerie de la Charente-Maritime. The previous day Wally had been reported to be at Sables-d'Olonne, where it was said he had been slightly injured in a 'shock' with a boat.

If the dates and locations are correct, then it would appear that Wally was swimming south, as the two ports are over 60 nautical miles apart.

The Gendamerie said: "Checked Friday, May 28th by the nautical brigade in the port of La Rochelle, this walrus has been uncooperative.

"Nicknamed Wally, he would come from the Arctic and take a break.

"We won't blame him for being careful on his way!

"We wish him not only a good week but also to find his way back to his natural habitat."

The words 'uncooperative' and 'Wally' are no strangers to each other.

The wilful one's stand-offs with Tenby lifeboat crew attempting to shift him from the slipway have been well-documented.

And in his early days in Tenby, he made his mark by overturning a small dinghy and attempting to lift his considerable bulk on to a fishing craft.

As the Western Telegraph reported last week, Wally popped up off the continental coast after being sighted swimming in Cornwall.

Previously, he spent several weeks on and around the Tenby RNLI slipway.

It was reported on Thursday May 27 that the Arctic creature was spotted in western France, near the Saint-Nicolas priory, in Sables d'Olonne.

Markings appeared to confirm that the walrus was Tenby’s very own Wally.

The post by Ville des Sables d'Olonne in France said a walrus had not been seen in the are for 50 years, adding: “A young walrus decided to visit us for a few hours. It measures between three and four metres and weighs nearly 350 kilos.

“The competent services are taking care of him as he is very slightly injured and stressed after a shock with a boat."

“Pelagis observatory advises walkers not to approach it, keep safe distance. This is a wild, dangerous, powerful animal that can go very fast ashore.′′