WALES is known for its stunning scenery and beautiful coastline.

Created from several existing coastal paths – such as the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail – the Wales Coast Path has attracted thousands of tourists and walkers since its official launch in May 2012.

This week sees the publication of Weatherman Walking – The Welsh Coast, the book accompanying BBC Wales’ beloved weatherman Derek Brockway’s twelfth series of the popular BBC programme.

Originally broadcast on BBC Wales, all eight episodes of the series are now being shown on the BBC and are available on BBC iPlayer.

Wales is the first country in the world to have a continuous footpath stretching along its entire coastline – 870 miles or 1,400 km long. Weatherman Walking: The Welsh Coast contains 15 guided walks along the Wales Coast Path, each between 4 and 8 miles. They cover a good geographical spread of the coastal path around Wales, with walks in Pembrokeshire, the Llŷn Peninsula, Anglesey, Gower, Glamorgan Heritage Coast, Denbighshire and Ceredigion.

“I am so lucky to present a programme like Weatherman Walking," said Derek Brockway.

"Not only do I visit many beautiful places but I also get to meet and work with lots of wonderful and talented people!

"Wales is such as beautiful country and each area has something unique to offer – from the light of Anglesey to the spectacular Pembrokeshire coastline, each section is full of history, myths and the wildlife. I hope you enjoy the book and the walks featured!”

Series Producer of Weatherman Walking: The Welsh Coast, Julia Foot said: “This is the first time I have worked with ‘Derek the Weather’ and it’s been an absolute joy. His passion for Wales and walking has been infectious, and it’s been wonderful to see the great affection the Welsh public has for him.

“I have personally walked every one of the walks in this book, often with locals or path rangers who have given me a real understanding of the particular identity of that section of Coast Path, including the wildlife, history and secrets they hold.

"These people have helped bring the various coastal stretches to life, so they are no longer just 2D sections of an OS maps.”

Each walk has its own chapter and includes an OS route map and essential information for walkers as well as directions. Most walks can be paired, meaning that they can either be done separately or as one long continuous hike.

Each chapter presents lots of interesting information about the landmarks that can be seen on each walk, as well as about unusual local activities or people that Derek came across in the related episode.

Weatherman Walking – The Welsh Coast by Derek Brockway and Julia Foot (£9.99, Y Lolfa) is available now.