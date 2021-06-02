Pembroke's Kerry Turner has been promising her supporters a car boot sale to raise money for Wales Air Ambulance service for the past few weeks, and last Sunday she was finally able to deliver.
The sun shone over the Bank Holiday weekend and Kerry and her family were able to raise £61.70 from a car boot sale outside their home in Gatehouse View Lane.
Unfortunately she was not able to do the sale in previous weeks because of the torrential rain we have endured recently.
However this weekend was different and the family was able to add funds to their already large total of £2,000 raised through raffles and other projects.
Kerry said:
"Wales Air Ambulance means a lot to me as they saved my sons life last August.
"I’d like to do things like raffles number generators and now boot sales outside my home from all the donations I have received from people to raise funds to keep the helicopters flying and saving lives.
"They are not government funded which is a shame - so we like to do our little part to help save others too. They are such an amazing service."
Next week, on Sunday June 7, there will be another car boot sale where the family will be selling more donated items outside their home.
After the fundraising is finished Kerry said she will be handing a cheque over to the Wales Air Ambulance which has already thanked her and her family for their support.