AN early-hours sea search for a person reported missing was called off after nobody was found.
Tenby's inshore lifeboat, the Georgina Taylor was launched at around 12.15am yesterday, Monday May 31, after Dyfed-Powys Police asked for help in the search.
Once on the water, the volunteer crew carried out the search - using both night vision goggles and thermal imaging cameras - from Castle Beach, up towards Giltar.
After a thorough search and with nobody found, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, arriving at 1am.