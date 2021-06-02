VANDALS have damaged a defibrillator outside a community hall in Pembrokeshire
The life-saving machine was installed at the entrance to Saunderfoot's Regency Hall by Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders in March 2019.
It was vandalised over the bank holiday weekend.
Ben James from the First Responders said: "Defibrillators can be the difference between life and death and mindless vandalism such as this could have made the cabinet inaccessible should it have been needed in an emergency."
The Regency Hall, posting on Facebook, said: "It is with great sadness we have to report, that between Friday 28th May and 9am on Monday 31st May, our emergency defibrillator was vandalised.
"In 2019, the defib unit was kindly supplied by Friends of Tenby Community and Tenby/Saundersfoot First Responders in the hope that one day it may save a life.
"Over the very busy bank holiday weekend, this was put in jeopardy thanks to some uncaring individuals.
"If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact the police direct on 101 or alternatively leave your contact details with us on 01834 811700 - email info@regencyhall.org.uk and we can pass this on."
