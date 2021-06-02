A man who was travelling in Pembrokeshire has been reported missing.
Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement today (May 2) asking for the public's help in finding Robert Williamson.
Mr Williamson is said to be travelling in a green Land Rover.
Police said: "We are making enquiries about the whereabouts of Robert Williamson who has been reported as missing.
"Mr Williamson is believed to be travelling in the Pembrokeshire area and has access to a green Land Rover.
"Anyone who has seen Mr Williamson, or anyone who has information which could help the search, is asked to contact us by either calling 101 or messaging 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk."