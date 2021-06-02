BRENDON Prince's efforts to become the first person to paddleboard around the British mainland has seen him pass up the Pembrokeshire and Cardiganshire coastline.

Brendon, who is based in Devon, wants to spread the message about water safety after the drowning of three people at a Cornwall beach in October 2014.

The off-duty lifeguard pulled two people from the water at Mawgan Porth and tried in vain to save their lives.

He is attempting to complete the epic challenge on a stand up paddleboard in aid of the RNLI, water safety, the marine environment and men's health.

The world record attempt, which started in Torquay, has been tried many times, but no one has successfully completed it to date.

The Welsh leg, which will take at least seven days, takes him from Porthcawl to Tenby, and on to Little Haven, Fishguard, Aberystwyth, Abersoch, Trefor and Colwyn Bay.

He started the challenge on 27 April, and if all goes well, he expects to be back in Torquay by early July.

"I will target anything from 60 to 100km a day, depending on the day," said Brendon, a 48 year-old former teacher, and ex-Devon rugby captain.

"On the South Coast I was paddling for 13 or 14 hours, but around Wales and Scotland you can only work with the tide, so it might be six or seven hours of paddling.

"If we get bad weather that will have a knock on effect.

"I'll be landing in beaches and harbours everyday to rest and sleep."

Brendon's previous adventures include testing survival clothing in the freezing waters of Iceland; ice climbing in the Himalayas, Alps and Rockies and kayaking the massive waters of the Indus in Asia.

He has been stand-up paddle boarding since 2008, pushing the distances possible on a board.

He said: “I regularly paddle 100-kilometre days on the south coast of Devon and beyond.

“And last year my friend Noah and I paddled the the 280 kilometres from Lands End to Torquay in just over three days to raise £5,000 for charity.

“I have seen the benefits SUP can have on men’s health.

"Physical activity, mindfulness and friendship on the water are all benefits I hope the Long Paddle will help promote.

“I am also eager that a paddle of this distance will encourage a nation to be mindful of the impact humans are having on our oceans.”

Weather permitting he aims to paddle in every 24-hour period, and says he is grateful for the support from the public.

He said: "I've probably had 200 people around the country who I don't know, who have contacted me and offered for me and the team to stay at their house and cook us a meal.

"The communities have really come out and tried to help."

The Long Paddle 2021 headed up the coast towards New Quay on Monday, staying at Glyncoch Isaf Farm, Llangrannog.

He is aiming to complete the epic challenge within 90 days.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thelongpaddle2021