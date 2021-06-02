Dezza's Cabin - a mental health charity for Pembrokeshire - says it is expanding its services at such a fast rate that it needs more support from the community.

The group has set up a new fundraising page hoping to raise £2,000 - enough money to buy a Luton van.

The van is a necessity for the charity because it needs to transport essential items to those in need.

A spokesperson for Dezza' Cabin said: "We have done our best to support the community in any way we are able, and we now ask for support from the community at large in order for us to continue our hard work with dedicated volunteers."

The charity was originally set up in the memory of Kristina Wray's son, Derek Brundrett, whose body was found in woods close to Pembroke School in 2013.

Since its inception the charity has helped people experiencing mental health issues, domestic violence, familial issues, housing problems, social services interventions, loneliness, and much more.

The charity has been setting up car boot sales with the motto 'take what you want, donate what you can'.

The organisation has four premises across the county, offering support and advice, and is hoping to run events at Monkton community centre soon, starting with life skills lessons.

To support the cause visit the site https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-dezzas-cabin-to-keep-on-supporting-people?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer