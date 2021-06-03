CURIOUS beach loving school children were so enamoured by what they learnt about the sea, they decided to raise money for the RNLI.
After both Fenton CP School's Year 2 classes learned about beach safety, the children decided to raise money for the RNLI by taking part in the May Day Mile.
For the first nine days the children walked a mile each day within the school grounds. For the final mile they walked from Fenton School to Haverfordwest Racecourse where they met the children's families who joined them in the final walk.
A representative of Fenton School said: "We were delighted with how many families were able to join for the socially distanced final mile.
"Thanks to the support of the children's families we have raised £758 for the RNLI which is an amazing achievement.
"Year 2 teachers - Miss Anita Robinson and Mr Matthew Jones - would like to thank all those who supported and took part in this challenge."