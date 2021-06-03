A WOMAN has avoided a driving ban after it was ruled it would result in the loss of her ‘very worthwhile’ job.
Patricia Ann Williams, 41, of Sunningdale Drive, Milford Haven, was caught doing 35 in 30 in her BMW 118 Sport. The incident took place in Hubberston in January.
Williams, who it was reported was the carer of her mother, pleaded guilty under Single Justice Procedure on April 26.
On Wednesday May 26, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court fined Williams £61, and she was made to pay costs amounting to £84, all of which will be paid back at a rate of £24 a month.
She also had three points added to her licence.