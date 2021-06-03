A MAN has lost his licence after pleading guilty to drink driving in Milford Haven.
Nathan Charles John Wilson, of Letterston, drove to Milford Haven on 23 April in his Citroen C4 Picasso where he was caught over the drink-drive limit.
Twenty-six-year-old Wilson gave a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Wilson pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 25.
He was fined £200 and made to pay charges amounting to £119.
Wilson also lost his licence for 12 months.