Today marks the anniversary of two of the biggest tragedies to happen in Pembrokeshire.

The collapse of the centre section of the Cleddau bridge, while it was under construction, occurred on June 2, 1970, killing four workers and injuring five more.

On the same day, exactly ten years ago, an explosion ripped through the Pembroke Oil Refinery, killing four workers and gravely injuring a fifth.

Before the Cleddau bridge was built, the Cleddau Queen and Cleddau King car and passenger ferries linked the two shores from Neyland to Hobbs point.

As the amount of traffic increased it was then decided to make a bridge to connect the north and south shores of the Haven Waterway, work started on building the bridge in 1969.

On Tuesday, June 2, 1970 the partly completed bridge on the southern side collapsed - ‘like a stick of toffee’ as one horrified witness remembered.

The bridge spans the river and the hamlet of Pembroke Ferry is directly beneath it. The debris missed homes by a matter of centimetres, which surely saved many more lives.

A subsequent inquiry ruled the cause of the collapse was combination of inadequate supports for the box girder sections coupled with poor site organisation and communication.

This event made national news, and a subsequent inquiry stopped work on the bridge until 1972, with it finally opening in 1975.

41 years after this event, an explosion and subsequent fire broke out in Pembroke Oil Refinery, then owned by Chevron.

The explosion occurred in a storage tank on the site, killing four people who were emptying a tank in the Amine Recovery Unit using a vacuum tanker.

Two years ago shocking CCTV footage of this explosion was revealed to the public - in it you can see how the explosion led to an out of control fireball projecting 55 metres on the site.

To view this CCTV footage visit this article.

This explosion led to various health and safety inquiries into the oil refinery which resulted in millions of pounds worth of fines for new owners Valero Ltd.