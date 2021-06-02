Please note that you could commit a criminal offence if you post anything in the comments section that could prejudice any future legal proceedings.
THE police have confirmed the identity of the man who died in Pembroke Dock during the early hours of Saturday, May 29 as Michael Edgar.
It is confirmed Mr Edgar was from the Pembroke Dock area.
“Dyfed-Powys Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 27-year-old male in the Laws Street area of Pembroke Dock during the early hours of Saturday, May 29," said a police spokesman.
"We can now confirm the identity of the male as Michael Edgar from the Pembroke Dock area.
"A family liaison officer is currently supporting family members.
"Due to this distressing time for the family, we would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding this incident but to contact police if you have any relevant information.
"The family have also asked for privacy at this difficult time.
"Two males arrested as part of this investigation have been released under investigation at this time.
"If you have witnessed this incident or have any information relevant to the investigation please report this to Dyfed Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Mr Edgar's body was discovered at around 3am, on Saturday morning.
Unconfirmed reports of a major crime scene began coming through during the Bank Holiday weekend.