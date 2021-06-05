A MAN from Milford Haven has denied driving at almost three times the legal alcohol limit.
Ian John Thomas, of Hilton Avenue, was alleged to have been driving his BMW 116i, in Milford Haven, on April 25 with 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Fifty-eight-year-old Thomas submitted a not guilty plea at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 25.
He was released on bail until June 28 when the case is set to be heard.
