AN 18-year-old from Milford Haven has lost his licence for 17 months after being caught drink-driving.
Aaron Ashley Jones, of Pond Meadow was caught driving his Ford Fiesta on the A477 Pembroke Dock with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The incident took place on April 27.
Jones pleaded guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 25.
In addition to the disqualification, he was fined £120 and made to pay court charges amounting to £119.