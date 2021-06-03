A MAN’S wrecking spree included causing a thousand pounds worth of damage to a door and damaging a police car.
On February 3, Kris Peace, of Johnston, damaged a front door to the value of approximately £1,000. On the same day Peace also damaged a marked police vehicle, belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police, to the value of £108.
Peace pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 25.
He was made to pay surcharges and Crown Prosecution Service Costs of £180.
Peace was also made to pay compensation amounting to £108 for damage of the police car.
There was no compensation application made for damage to the door.
Peace also had a community order made against him and will have to complete two periods of 60 hours community service.