A MAN from Pembroke Dock had admitted a charge of being in possession of two types of drugs.
On December 19, Edmund Thomas Quinn, 46, of Pembroke Dock, was found to be in possession of both amphetamine and herbal cannabis.
It was recorded that Quinn had 31 grammes of amphetamine and 63 grammes of herbal cannabis in his possession.
He pleaded guilty to both charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 25.
He was fined a total of £160 - £80 for each drug - and made to pay court charges totalling £119.
Both drugs were confiscated and destroyed.