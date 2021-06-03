LAST-MINUTE pleas to stop an iconic seaside tree from being felled are being made this week.

The Monterey Cypress, which stands on an outcrop in the centre of Saundersfoot beach, has been at the centre of a preservation campaign since a planning application was made to cut it down on safety grounds.

The proposal is thought to have generated several hundred objections.

Since then, the Save Saundersfoot's Lonely Tree Facebook group has gathered over 1,200 members, and has raised funds for an arborist's survey which has established that the roots of the tree are still healthy and which sets out a care plan to enable it to continue to flourish.

Described by one campaigner as 'a stunning wonder of nature', the tree has been growing on its outcrop, named Scar Rock, for over 80 years.

Members of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority's development management committee recently carried out a site inspection, and are due to decide the tree's fate at their meeting next Wednesday, June 9.

Tonight, Thursday June 3, the application comes before Saundersfoot Community Council for them to make a recommendation to the authority.

The application is being made on safety grounds by the management committee of Beach Court apartments. The tree is adjacent to the boundary of the properties.

A similar application was rejected in 2017, and campaigners state that there is no new evidence to say that the tree's condition has deteriorated.

The Save Saundersfoot Lonely Tree group is joined by the Friends of Saundersfoot in leading opposition to the plan.

In a letter of objection to the plan, Friends secretary Rowland Williams said: