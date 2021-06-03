AFTER a long wait Pembrokeshire Schools have finally been allowed to play a game of football again.
Pembrokeshire Schools U9s played their first fixture in over 12 months under the WSFA (Welsh Schools Football Association).
The boys played against a strong Carmarthenshire Schools outfit on the 3G surface at Ysgol Caer Elen.
Four 7-a-side games were played with Carmarthenshire coming out on top in three of them to Pembrokeshire’s one.
When the Welsh Government moved into alert level 3 back on April 12 it was with the aim of allowing organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people to take place in early May.
Now the alert level has moved from 3 to 2 (May 17) the county school tournaments can begin again.
In Pembrokeshire School's first game back, leading the way with goals were Alfie Morgan (Saundersfoot), Jake Barrington and Osian Mills (Ysgol Caer Elen), Zach Loveridge (Waldo Williams), Celt Edwards (Frenni) and Joe Davies (Ysgol Glannau Gwaun).
Squad: Cassius Jones GK (Pembroke Dock), Harri Jones GK (Holy Name), Jamie Cook (Pembroke Dock), Iori Williams (Narberth), Toby Jones (Holy Name), Isaac Jenkins (Narberth), Joe Davies(Ysgol Glannau Gwaun), Cai Price (Ysgol Caer Elen), Celt Edwards (Frenni), Osian Mills (Ysgol Caer Elen), Zach Loveridge (Waldo Williams), Logan Lewis (Pembroke Dock), Jake Barrington (Ysgol Caer Elen), Alfie Morgan (Saundersfoot).