EVERYONE over the age of 18 can now apply for a Covid-19 vaccine in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, Hywel Dda health board has confirmed.

This week saw the health board deliver its 400,000th vaccine, meaning 260,447 of the eligible population across the three counties have now received a first vaccine and 147,439 have now received a full course.

A statement from the health board said: "Thank you to everyone who has come forward for their vaccine to date. Our best defence against all strains of Covid-19 remains our impressive vaccination programme which is why we must do all we can to slow the spread of variants and allow time for as many people as possible to get their vaccination. It is even more important now to take up the offer of the first and second doses of the vaccine when offered.

"We will leave no one behind. Everyone aged 18 or over or in JCVI priority groups 1 to 9 can now come forward to request a vaccine.

"If you haven’t received an appointment yet or have changed your mind having turned down an offer of a vaccine previously, contact the health board as soon as possible so an appointment can be arranged for you."

Vaccination progress as at June 2:

In Hywel Dda 407,916 vaccinations have been administered up until June 2, 20,859 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 121,740 first doses have been administered, and 69,163 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 84,464 first dose appointments and 47,825 second dose and in Ceredigion 47,391 first doses have been given as well as 26,714 second doses.

How to book your vaccine:

If you are aged over 18 or in the JCVI priority groups 1 to 9 and have not received a first vaccine appointment, please request one as soon as possible by completing this online request form .

If you or someone you know is unable to complete the online form, call the health board on 0300 303 8322.

Second dose appointments:

Second dose appointments for Covid-19 vaccination are normally taking place around 11 weeks after the first dose appointment. It is vital that you attend your second dose appointment.

If you received your first dose on or before 21 March and have not yet received your invitation for a second dose you can complete the online form here. If you or someone you know is unable to use an online form, please contact our booking team on 0300 303 8322.

Vaccination certificates for international travel

Vaccination certificates for international travel are now available in Wales for those who have had two doses of the vaccine by calling 0300 303 5667 (open seven days, between 9am and 5pm).