As restrictions ease and more people are flooding into Pembrokeshire to soak up the sun, most businesses are now opening, but this does not mean that attractions like Carew and Withybush markets can operate yet.
A spokesman for Carew Market said: "Car boot sales in Wales still currently come under the category of an ‘organised outdoor activity’ for up to 50 people.
"This, of course, makes it impossible for Carew Market and Car Boot Sale to operate, so we remain closed until we are permitted to re-open.
"We are receiving a high volume of enquiries regarding re-opening, so to re-confirm we will re-open when we are permitted to do so, which hopefully will be very soon."
Carew Market usually runs on a Sunday until 1pm and is open all year round, hundreds of people visit the market in the hunt for a bargain.
Withybush Car Boot Sale fans were given false hope a couple of weeks ago when it announced it would be open on May 15, but had to cancel because of the current restrictions.
Its market is held on Haverfordwest's County Showground but -like Carew -as it attracts large crowds it can't operate under current guidelines.
The next review of the restrictions in Wales is being held tomorrow Friday, June 4, when the organisers of both markets hope they will be allowed to re-open their car boot sales.