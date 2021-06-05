STAFF at Specsavers in Haverfordwest have donated funds to help ensure vital oxygen supplies are available to those who need it in India.
Specsavers stores throughout the UK have rallied together as a response to the ongoing Covid crisis and to show support for the Oxygen for India appeal.
Staff at the Haverfordwest store donated £500.
In total, Specsavers has raised £210,000 so far.
Paul Marshall, Specsavers Managing Director, said: "This money will be provided to two charities both actively involved in supporting this appeal – the British Asian Trust’s Oxygen for India emergency appeal and The Hope Foundation charity, which our Irish partners have close links with and will support.
"I am enormously proud of how quickly and passionately our store partners have responded. It is a testament to the care and compassion that Specsavers and is globally recognised for."
India has been in the midst of a deadly second Covid wave and there are warnings of an impending third wave.
India's crisis has slowed somewhat - the number of daily infections has fallen from the peak of over 400,000 last month to 132,788 cases that were recorded in the past 24 hours (June 2-3).
The UK is on tenter hooks as to whether the releasing of further Covid restrictions will go as planned as the Indian variant of the virus continues to spread across the country.
So far, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he can see "nothing in the data" to suggest stage four of the lockdown roadmap cannot go ahead on June 21.
Dubbed 'Freedom Day', June 21 is England's target to remove all limits on social contact.