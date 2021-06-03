HAVERFORDWEST Leisure Centre has been chosen for a pilot scheme enabling quicker and easier access to health and fitness sessions.

The pilot scheme introduces cashless payment self-service kiosks which can be used by customers on site to search for and pay for reservations, both in advance or on the day.

This supplements the already existing Pembrokeshire Leisure app and online booking platform.

The Fastlane (turnstiles) in the reception area and door access controls on the fitness suite doors will ensure that only customers who have valid memberships and class/activities booking, are able to access the activity.

It also means that customers will no longer need to queue at the reception desk to book in to classes or pay for ‘pay as you go sessions.

Cllr Paul Miller, the Cabinet Member for Leisure, said: "While the feedback I receive about our leisure service is almost always positive, one thing I was receiving feedback about two years ago was the queueing times at reception in Haverfordwest.

“Introducing automatic gates means members will no longer need to visit reception at all and will be able to head straight to the gym or to the class they have booked online.

"Pay as you go customers will be able to either book and pay online or use one of three self-service kiosks now installed in the reception area.

“I’ll be following the pilot closely to see if there is scope for further investment in other leisure centres across the County and members should look out for a trial of out-of-hours access to our gyms, significantly expanding opening hours, coming soon.”

Julie Ashley-Jones, Business Improvement Manager for Leisure & Culture, said customer feedback also frequently flagged up requirements for better access.

“The call for streamlined access was recognised in customer comments and feedback and therefore the introduction of self-service kiosks and access control would help relieve wait times in the reception areas," said Julie.

“This would also release reception staff and increase the time they could spend engaging with customers focusing on promoting Pembrokeshire Leisure and helping customers with their enquires.”

Pre booking at the kiosk on site, via the Pembrokeshire Leisure Website (https://pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/) or via the Pembrokeshire Leisure app (Available on the Play Store or Apple App Store) means customers will be able to go straight into their session before the session start time, by swiping their membership card or tapping their membership fobs at the fast lanes.

Users wanting to access the fitness suite will also need to do the same at the fitness suite access points.

There is also the opportunity to upgrade the existing membership card to a contactless membership fob, which can be used at the self-service kiosk, leisure door access points and can be used as a locker key for the contactless lockers.

Haverfordwest Leisure Centre Manager Darren Bowen said: “I am pleased that HLC is the pilot site to trial the new digital solutions.

“Leisure centre staff are doing their best to welcome all customers back to HLC.”

Other improvements at the site include a brand new modern 58 station fitness suite with 39 cardio machines and two designated weights areas to meet customer demand.

For further information or to book a visit please see https://pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/haverfordwest-leisure-centre/