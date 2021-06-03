SIX new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (June 3).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there was two new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Ceredigion and three in Pembrokeshire.

Across Wales, 49 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported for the eighth day in a row.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,928 with 5,569 deaths.

No new covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,138 – 10,837 in Carmarthenshire, 3,507 in Pembrokeshire and 1,794 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,161,028 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,157,904 a second dose.

Vaccination progress as at June 2:

In Hywel Dda 407,916 vaccinations have been administered up until June 2, 20,859 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 121,740 first doses have been administered, and 69,163 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 84,464 first dose appointments and 47,825 second dose and in Ceredigion 47,391 first doses have been given as well as 26,714 second doses.

How to book your vaccine:

If you are aged over 18 or in the JCVI priority groups 1 to 9 and have not received a first vaccine appointment, please request one as soon as possible by completing this online request form .

If you or someone you know is unable to complete the online form, call the health board on 0300 303 8322.

Second dose appointments:

Second dose appointments for Covid-19 vaccination are normally taking place around 11 weeks after the first dose appointment. It is vital that you attend your second dose appointment.

If you received your first dose on or before 21 March and have not yet received your invitation for a second dose you can complete the online form here. If you or someone you know is unable to use an online form, please contact our booking team on 0300 303 8322.

Vaccination certificates for international travel

Vaccination certificates for international travel are now available in Wales for those who have had two doses of the vaccine by calling 0300 303 5667 (open seven days, between 9am and 5pm).