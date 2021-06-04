Milford Haven Round Table has announced that the annual Milford Haven Carnival has been postponed for the second year running.

The 2020 carnival was among many events cancelled throughout the calendar year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Milford Haven Round Table members said after last year's disappointment, they would have loved to have hosted the event this year.

However, they have decided to cancel this year's carnival due to 'the ongoing health condition,' given that the carnival attracts thousands to come together into the town.

The 2020 event would have celebrated the Round Table's 60th anniversary, since it began in March 1960 with 28 locals at the Lord Nelson Hotel.

To celebrate the occasion, Milford Haven Round Table planned 'for the carnival procession to return to Charles Street,' and for the carnival to be grander than ever before.

One of the last events which the Round Table hosted was the 2019 firework display in November, which attracted over 7,000 people, and only a bigger crowd could have been anticipated for the return of the carnival.

Milford Haven Round Table said: "While we appreciate many of you will be disappointed, the safety of the events that we put on is, and always will be, our primary focus.

"This coupled with the uncertainty of putting on large public events and consequently having a short timeframe to arrange this event makes it not feasible this year. We hope you all understand this decision.

"We would hope that as the situation improves, we are able to host large-scale events again either later this year or next year.

"When we are able to plan and announce any events, we will update this page accordingly.

"We hope everyone stays safe during these difficult times."