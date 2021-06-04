Following on from 'Bring Back the Big Pool' campaign launch, the orgnanisers have now announced a competition to design the project's logo.
'Bring Back the Big Pool' is campaigning to bring back the 50m pool that was once situated in Milford Haven, and the response from the public has been one of almost absolute positivity and support.
To read more about their campaign, visit http://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19340347.campaign-bring-outdoor-pool-milford-haven/
Michael and Brian, who are running the project, have announced a competition to design the logo of the project, to let people get involved with the campaign at this very early stage.
The entries can be created either digitally, or on paper and then scanned or sent to them via michaeltimothyallen@yahoo.com or via the Facebook page.
They ask all entries are a square design of 500x500 pixels, and the deadline for all entries is the end of June 30.