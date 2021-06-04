Community Connector West has announced that a meeting will take place concerning the setting up of a Men's Shed in Milford Haven.
A men's shed project already exists in the north of Pembrokeshire, where Preseli Men's Shed is well established in Letterston.
The meeting about forming one in Milford Haven will take place between 7pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, June 9 at The Third Place in Nantucket Avenue.
At the meeting, topics discussed will include what sheds do, how they are run and the benefits they bring to the men and the wider community.
Community Connector West said: "A men's shed is a space for men to meet up, share skills and work on meaningful projects together.
"The shed is independent, owned by the men and can make whatever the men decide."