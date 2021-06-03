Portugal could be removed from the UK’s green travel list, according to reports.

The move would be a blow to British holidaymakers with Portugal being the only viable major tourist destinations, which could soon be moved to the amber list.

A new traffic light system was introduced last month to allow some foreign travel to resume again after months of coronavirus lockdown.

People in England, Scotland and Wales are able to travel overseas on holiday to a limited number of destinations after restrictions were eased.

Summer hotspots such as Spanish and Greek islands plus Malta had hoped to be awarded green status on Thursday.

But no new destinations will be added to the green travel list in the Government’s latest update, according to reports from the PA news agency.

No additions are expected to be made amid concerns about rising coronavirus case rates in the UK.

The green list consists of Portugal, Gibraltar, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands, plus several small remote islands which are British Overseas Territories.

However, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei and the Faroe Islands have severely restricted entry criteria so it may be worth looking elsewhere.

No arrivals will be asked to quarantine when visiting green list countries.

Popular destinations including Spain, France, Italy and Greece currently remain on the amber list.

People who had previously booked a holiday to Portugal would not need to quarantine on their return and will have to take one post-arrival test.

However should Portugal be moved to the amber list, those returning from an amber list country must self-isolate for at least five days and take two tests.

Additions to the red list are expected on Thursday, with Bahrain, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Thailand among the potential candidates.

People returning to the UK from red list locations must stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £1,750 for solo travellers.