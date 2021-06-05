ALAN Buckfield was re-elected mayor of the town at Haverfordwest Town Council's annual meeting.
The meeting, which was held on May 26, also saw positions for deputy mayor and sheriff appointed.
Cllr Buckfield, who was once again appointed as town mayor, said he and the council would endeavour to improve the life of the town.
"I am very proud to be re-elected as mayor," said Cllr Buckfield.
"In these difficult times it is hard to predict our future workload, but I know we will take every opportunity to improve the life of the town."
Other positions appointed included deputy mayor, which saw Cllr Chris Evans take up the post.
Cllr Richard Blacklaw-Jones was reappointed as sheriff.
Further positions below:
Mayor: Cllr Alan Buckfield
Mayoress: Mrs Gill Buckfield
Deputy mayor: Cllr Chris Evans
Deputy mayoress: Cllr Stella Hooper
Sheriff: Cllr Richard Blacklaw-Jones
Sheriff's lady: Mrs Suzie Blacklaw-Jones
Mayor's chaplain: Rev Neil Hook
Sergeants at mace: Mr Davis Williams and Ms Michaela Squelch
Sergeant at arms: Mrs P Hall
If you wish to contact the town council for anything Haverfordwest related do so via the Haverfordwest town council website.