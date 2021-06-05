ALAN Buckfield was re-elected mayor of the town at Haverfordwest Town Council's annual meeting.

The meeting, which was held on May 26, also saw positions for deputy mayor and sheriff appointed.

Cllr Buckfield, who was once again appointed as town mayor, said he and the council would endeavour to improve the life of the town.

"I am very proud to be re-elected as mayor," said Cllr Buckfield.

"In these difficult times it is hard to predict our future workload, but I know we will take every opportunity to improve the life of the town."

Other positions appointed included deputy mayor, which saw Cllr Chris Evans take up the post.

Cllr Richard Blacklaw-Jones was reappointed as sheriff.

Further positions below:

Mayor: Cllr Alan Buckfield

Mayoress: Mrs Gill Buckfield

Deputy mayor: Cllr Chris Evans

Deputy mayoress: Cllr Stella Hooper

Sheriff: Cllr Richard Blacklaw-Jones

Sheriff's lady: Mrs Suzie Blacklaw-Jones

Mayor's chaplain: Rev Neil Hook

Sergeants at mace: Mr Davis Williams and Ms Michaela Squelch

Sergeant at arms: Mrs P Hall

