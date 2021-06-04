The Torch Theatre has announced that it will be digitally streaming a stage play by award-winning Owen Thomas, inspired by a true story about the end of WWI.

'The Wood' has previously toured packed out theatres throughout Wales in 2018, celebrating the centenary of the end of the war.

This streamed version sees the original cast and creative team reunited, for a dramatic piece set in the Battle of the Somme, as the 38th Welsh Division face the German army.

It was during lockdown that the play was recorded as live at the Torch Theatre, before being edited by the theatre's technical team, under the eye of Peter Doran and Owen Thomas.

Torch Theatre said: "This has been a new way of working for the Torch Theatre, embracing digital technology to bring staged theatre back to audiences whilst venues remain closed."

The theatre’s executive director, Ben Lloyd, said: “We are thrilled to give new life to this beautiful, poignant piece from Owen, and to have been able to re-assemble the wonderful original cast.

"The delivery of this production has been an extraordinary team effort in exceptional circumstances, and we are excited to offer audiences around Wales and beyond the chance to experience The Wood whilst supporting their local theatres, as we journey toward re-opening in the weeks and months ahead.”

Owen Thomas said: “In these uncertain times for live theatre, I am delighted that The Wood has been filmed for streaming. Revisiting the play has brought back a lot of great memories and it is always a pleasure to work with Peter Doran and the rest of the team at the fantastic Torch Theatre.

"Until such time as live theatre resumes, I hope audiences enjoy seeing this play and the terrific cast on the screen.”

The Wood's virtual tour of Wales goes from Tuesday, June 22 to Saturday, July 3.

Tickets are limited to one stream per household and can be watched as many times as wished for 48 hours from the screening date.

Other venues hosting the virtual include Theatr Mwldan, Theatr Brycheiniog, Pontardawe Arts Centre, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Theatr Clwyd and the Sherman Theatre.

Tickets are available from www.torchtheatre.co.uk based on a pay what can price.