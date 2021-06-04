PEMBROKESHIRE is one of the lucky counties of the UK whose lifestyle and economy is closely entwined with the sea, so it makes sense to acknowledge the ocean.

World Ocean Day is to be held on June 8 and is a celebration of all things to do with the ocean.

The day raises awareness of issues including plastic pollution in the oceans, the Artic heating up and using water responsibly.

The shores around the famous Pembrokeshire coastline have given many delights to the the people of the county over many years - most recently no one can forget Wally the wandering walrus, who came down all the way from the artic and now seems to be on the European leg of his wonderful and mysterious adventure.

Organisers of World Ocean Day suggest setting up activities to celebrate and help protect the oceans including litter picking and beach cleaning.

They also suggest getting creative by perhaps creating a bit of artwork inspired by the oceans or writing a poem.

A representative of the organisation highlighted the importance of the oceans to life on Earth.

“People all over the world can celebrate and take action for our shared oceans, which connect us all.

“They create a world of mystery and beauty and sustain hundreds of thousands of species, covering over two-thirds of the Earth’s surface.

“So get together with your family and community and join with millions of others to start creating a better future for these precious resources.”

Find World Ocean Day activities at https://worldoceanday.school/resources-2020/