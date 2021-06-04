Milford Haven-based charity Patch has recently celebrated its 13th birthday, with a fundraiser that has already raised over £700.
The 13th anniversary of the charity was on Thursday, June 3, the day on which Lee Hind raised money by completely shaving his head and beard.
Patch originally started in 2008 as Match (Milford Action To Combat Hardship) before expanding to across Pembrokeshire and helping 100 people in its first year.
In the 13 years it's been going, Patch has distributed more than 540,000 meals through food parcels, as well as helping thousands of other people with clothes, toys and many other items.
More than 7,000 people were helped through Patch's food parcels in 2020, despite Covid-19 affecting the charity significantly.
Patch said: "The pandemic had a huge effect - obviously, there was increased need but also a spike in donations too."
To donate to Patch and to Lee's full head and beard shave to celebrate the charity's birthday, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LeeHind2