Welsh Water is committing to a promise of having net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

On top of that it also said that by 2030 it will have reduced its total carbon emissions reduced by 90 per cent.

Welsh Water currently generates 23 per cent of its own energy needs and the company is one of the largest energy users in Wales.

However it has already reduced its net operational emissions (market based) by 80 per cent, resulting in a total carbon emission reduction of 65 per cent since 2010.

Today we're proud to announce our commitment to delivering net zero carbon emissions by 2040. Our 'Journey to Zero' plan places tackling the climate emergency at the heart of our business strategy 🌎



Find out how we'll achieve this at 👇https://t.co/uGOtp9KF20 — Welsh Water (@DwrCymru) June 4, 2021

Glas Cymru chairman, Alastair Lyons, said: “This is more than a target in relation to infrastructure or operational emissions: rather it’s about changing the way we think, plan and deliver. As one of the flagship companies in Wales, it’s about taking responsibility for managing the biggest challenge of our time in terms of climate change, focusing on the long-term and ensuring we help protect our customers, communities and the wider environment and create a better future for generations to come.”

To transform water and wastewater services, the company has set aside a record budget of over £80 million for research and innovation over the next five years.

Welsh Water chief executive, Peter Perry, said: “We have faced an unprecedented, challenging year in responding to Covid-19 but we have shown resilience and adapted the way we operate and provide our essential services.

“As a company owned on behalf of our customers, we are rooted in the communities we serve. Our not-for-profit operating model continues to benefit our customers and communities and we are proud to announce our ambitious environmental plans to ensure that we can continue to provide an effective, resilient and affordable service for decades to come.”

The company incurred additional costs of £34 million to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and protect public health while supporting 5,000 household customers in financial need, temporarily suspending payments for approximately 45,000 businesses which closed for a period due to the Government’s social restrictions.